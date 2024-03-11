Minneapolis police arrest 5 juveniles in connection to robberies

MINNEAPOLIS — Five minors were arrested Monday afternoon in connection to multiple robberies in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers found a car that had been reported stolen in a parking lot after citizens helped police track it for hours.

Four boys and a girl, all juveniles, were arrested after a short chase on foot, according to police. The ages of those arrested were not specified.

Police believe those arrested were involved in at least two strong-armed robberies earlier Monday. An elderly man had been pushed off a bike and assaulted and a 50-year-old woman was strong-armed — both had personal items stolen.

MPD suspects the juveniles may have been involved in other robberies that occurred over the weekend.

No weapons were reported in either incident.

Police say a recent rash of robberies has been part of a troubling trend among youth in Minneapolis. According to O'Hara, there isn't a larger number of juveniles committing crimes — those who are already committing crimes are doing so at a higher volume and at a more dangerous level.

"We need everyone involved that has responsibility over doing something, holding these kids accountable to do their part as well," O'Hara said last month in reference to another string of robberies committed by youth.