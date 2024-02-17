More needs to be done stop stop rash of robberies, says Minneapolis police chief

A string of robberies has shows a need for a coordinated effort among law enforcement

MINNEAPOLIS — A violent Minneapolis robbery spree sparked a change in protocol from Minneapolis police.

This comes after a string of robberies last weekend in a five-hour span, and it's a problem being driven by kids.

The Robbery Pattern Response Protocol will go into effect when multiple robberies occur in a short period of time. Chief O'Hara will be notified, and all available officers will respond quickly, and non-emergency calls will temporarily be suspended.

"Officers will be highly visible to try and flush out the suspects and try to prevent and interrupt this spree from happening," O'Hara said.

Police say the robberies followed the same pattern, teens in a stolen vehicle walk up to people and rob them at gun point.

"We are talking about juveniles pointing a gun at somebody's head, putting a gun in someone's mouth, pulling the trigger so someone hears the handgun click," he stated.

On Monday, police arrested three young people after a carjacking near downtown Minneapolis led to a chase and crash on the city's north side. Three male juveniles were arrested as a result. A second stolen vehicle evaded police.

O'Hara says many of the teens involved are known to police. He believes the cycle of arrest and release of juveniles is becoming a learned behavior.

However, just this week, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office has charged four teens who O'Hara believes are tied to many other robberies.

"I'm confident that even though we are hundreds of officers short we will win and get this back under control," O'Hara stated.

An urgent problem he says needs an all-hands-on deck approach with robberies up 40% over this time last year in the city.

"We need everyone involved that has responsibility over doing something, holding these kids accountable to do their part as well," he added.

O'Hara also mentioned officers have identified other folks that are associated with the robbery spree and investigators are working on developing cases.

The new robbery protocol has not been used since it's been put in place.

For tips on how to stay safe, check out the Minneapolis' crime prevention website.