Minneapolis police believe juveniles are responsible for a string of violent robberies

MINNAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say they are tracking down several suspects involved in a recent crime spree.

Over the weekend, more than 40 robberies were committed by gun toting suspects.

Chief Brian O'Hara says people under 18 are fueling the crimes.

"There is a whole lot of folk concerned about the spike in robberies that we've been seeing," said O'Hara.

Since last Thursday dozens of people have become victims of a robbery spree. Police seem to have discovered a pattern. According to police, the suspects are juveniles, in a stolen vehicle, who walk up to people and rob them at gunpoint.

The most recent robbery was in north Minneapolis.

"A Minneapolis police officer was flagged down in the area of Aldridge and 41st indicating that a robbery had just occurred and that there was a suspect vehicle in the area," said O'Hara.

Police later tracked the car to 46th and Camden avenues on the north side.

The young people inside fled from the vehicle and were later caught by Minneapolis police officers.

"Two juveniles were taken into custody in addition two handguns were recovered from the scene," said O'Hara.

These arrest come right after the arrest of two young people on Tuesday, following a crash near Penn and Plymouth avenues in north Minneapolis.

Police say two stolen cars were involved in a robbery and after a short chase one crashed into a bus stop. Investigators believe several young people got away from that crime scene.

Police also believe there are several different groups of young people involved in multiple crimes.

"We need real consequences for kids who are out there putting a gun into someone's mouth to rob them of property that's outrageous," said O'Hara.

In recent interviews, O'Hara has not shied away from the fact that many of the young people involved in violent crime have no fear of being arrested.

"This problem is something very difficult to deal with when we have armed robberies at gunpoint being committed by juveniles because we cannot refer them to federal court, [the] federal government does not have jurisdiction over juveniles," said O'Hara.

O'Hara says until they face real consequences for their actions, the cycle of arrest and release of juveniles will continue.

Investigators have not said if any of the robberies are connected.