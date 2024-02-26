Recent robberies in Minneapolis part of a troubling trend involving teens

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police made three arrests connected to back-to-back city-wide robbery sprees. The teen suspects were arrested after a police chase ended with a crash in north Minneapolis.

The rash of robberies are part of a troubling trend.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says his officers have been busy since a little after 10 a.m. Sunday, when the first reports of robberies began pouring in.

"It's a total of four robberies that occurred here in the fifth precinct all in less than 18 minutes," O'Hara said.

Immediately, supervisors implemented the department's new robbery response protocol — sending in extra resources to try and stop those suspects.

Thirty minutes later, there was a carjacking near Lowry and Marshall in Northeast. That stolen car was involved in another robbery just a mile and a half away.

Six robberies were reported — all before noon.

"This is the second time today that we have experienced a robbery spree meeting the same pattern," O'Hara said.

RELATED: More needs to be done to stop rash of robberies, says Minneapolis police chief

Then, a second robbery spree on Sunday night.

"In the fifth precinct, about 18 minutes, we had four robberies happen," O'Hara said.

Just like earlier, the teen suspects committed their crimes in south Minneapolis and then traveled to the Northeast neighborhood and did the same thing.

"About 45 minutes later, we had an armed carjacking Northeast in the second precinct, and shortly after that, an armed robbery involving that same jacked vehicle, also in the second precinct," O'Hara said.

MPD was able to track the carjacked vehicle across the Lowry Avenue Bridge. Another car with it also fled.

A State Patrol helicopter tracked it to 18th and Newton. One person was taken into custody there.

"The second vehicle was pursued to this location where it crashed into a parked car. Two suspects were taken into custody here and it's believed one is at large," O'Hara said.

Two suspects were taken into custody after they crashed into a parked car following a string of robberies in Minneapolis WCCO

O'Hara says his investigators are working to make more arrests. He believes different groups of teens are working together to commit these robberies.