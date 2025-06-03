Minneapolis man sentenced to 25.5 years for shooting, killing man who interjected in a fight

A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years for shooting and killing a man who got involved in a fight with his mother.

Michael Garrett, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree intentional murder on April 28. An autopsy showed that the victim, Dijon Legore-Banks, had been shot eight times.

"Dijon's loved ones are in my thoughts as our prosecution comes to an end," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "Mr. Garrett involved himself in an altercation and escalated it needlessly by restoring to extreme violence. Today's sentence holds him accountable and protects our community."

Garrett has 259 days of credit for time already served.

Charging documents say the fatal shooting was preceded by a fight between several women on the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue North in Minneapolis. Legore-Banks "interjected" in the fight and said something to one of the women, investigators said.

Garrett, whose mother was allegedly involved in the fight, pulled up in a vehicle and shot at Legore-Banks, documents said. Legore-Banks died at a hospital.