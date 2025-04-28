Watch CBS News
Minneapolis man pleads guilty to shooting, killing man involved in a fight

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man who, last May, got involved in a fight involving the shooter's mother.

Michael Garrett, 23, was charged with second-degree murder and illicit possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder as part of a plea deal. If the deal is accepted at a June 3 sentencing, prosecutors will drop the firearm charge and recommend 306 months in prison.

Charging documents say the fatal shooting was preceded by a fight between several woman on the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue North in Minneapolis. The victim, Di'jon Chase Legore-Banks, "interjected" in the fight and said something to one of the women, investigators said.

Garrett, whose mother was allegedly involved in the fight, pulled up in a vehicle and shot at Legore-Banks, documents said. Legore-Banks died at a hospital.

