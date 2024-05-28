Man charged with murder in Minneapolis has fled Minnesota, authorities allege

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man is on the lam after gunning down another man who intervened in a fight involving the alleged shooter's mother, charges say.

Michael Garrett, 22, is charged with second-degree murder and illicit possession of a firearm or ammunition, according to court documents filed Friday.

The killing on May 16 was preceded by a fight between several women on the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue North in Minneapolis, according to a criminal complaint. The victim — identified by a medical examiner as Di'jon Chase Legore-Banks — "interjected" in the fight and said something to one of the women involved, investigators said.

Garrett, whose mother was allegedly involved in the fight, pulled up in a vehicle, got out and started shooting at Legore-Banks, authorities said.

"[Garrett] continued firing at [Legore-Banks] as [Garrett] walked towards [Legore-Banks] and even as [Legore-Banks] fell to the ground," the complaint said.

Legore-Banks died at a hospital, despite attempts to save his life.

Video retrieved from a nearby home shows Garrett watching the fight from his vehicle a short distance away, the complaint states. A witness' livestream video allegedly captured part of the shooting.

Garrett is accused of running from the scene and, eventually, leaving the state. A warrant is out for his arrest.