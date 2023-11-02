Watch CBS News
Fire destroys garage of Minneapolis mosque months after suspected arson

By WCCO Staff, Steve Swanson

Minnesota leaders ask for information on Mosque fire
Minnesota leaders ask for information on Mosque fire 00:31

MINNEAPOLIS — Muslim leaders are asking for information on a fire at a Minneapolis mosque.

It happened Wednesday at the Mercy Islamic Center on the 2600 block of Bloomington Avenue, which was set on fire in April.

Jackie Little was charged in connection to that fire, and a fire set a day earlier at another south Minneapolis mosque.

CAIR-Minnesota says the fire destroyed Mercy's garage, along with two nearby garages. It also caused extensive damage to a nearby home.

CAIR is asking authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for the fires. 

The cause is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Minneapolis police.

November 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

