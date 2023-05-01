Jackie Little, suspected in mosque fires, makes brief first court appearance

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Plymouth man charged for allegedly setting fire to two Minneapolis mosques made his first appearance in federal court Monday morning.

Jackie Little's first court appearance lasted just 10 minutes. He was quiet and kept his answers short. No plea was entered, but he stated he understood the federal arson charge filed against him.

Jackie Little Sherburne County Sheriff's Office

The federal complaint relies on surveillance video that ties him to the fire at the mosque inside the 24 Somali mall on April 23 and at Masjid Al-Rahma Mosque on Bloomington Avenue the day after. It also states his mother identified him in surveillance video of the arson.

RELATED: Jackie Little, suspected in mosque fires, vandalizing Rep. Ilhan Omar's office, arrested and facing federal charge

His mother also told investigators Little extensively harassed a Muslim female in the past, including sending a picture of a Quran in the toilet and added Little has had a fascination with fire from a young age, the complaint said. She also said she suspected him in several unreported arson cases.

Fire damage at the Masjid Al-Rahma Mosque U.S. Department of Justice

The federal complaint goes on to say Little also harassed Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar by email and also vandalized her office earlier this year.

Officials also think he's responsible for another vandalism case at the 24 Somali mall earlier this year and he may also have vandalized a Minneapolis police squad car that was assigned to an officer of Somali descent.

Little was appointed a federal defender in his court appearance. His next appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m.