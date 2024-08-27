Lightning strike preceded Minneapolis house fire; crews rescue 4 dogs

MINNEAPOLIS — Fire officials say a lightning strike preceded a house fire in north Minneapolis amid Monday night's severe thunderstorms, leading firefighters to rescue four dogs inside.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a home on the 4500 block of Oliver Avenue, just north of Victory Memorial Parkway, at about 7:42 p.m. after reports of smoke in the area.

Crews arrived to find fire and smoke pouring out of a second-floor window. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and searched the home, finding the dogs inside but no one else.

The dogs were unharmed and were brought to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control. Firefighters also boarded up the home "for security," fire officials say. It's unclear where the residents were or if they've been reunited with their pets.

The storms that passed over the Twin Cities late Monday and through the overnight left tens of thousands of people without power.

It also canceled live shows and shut down rides at the Minnesota State Fair, leading to the unprecedented decision to delay opening the gates on Tuesday morning due to the damage and debris left in its wake.