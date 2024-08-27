Minnesota State Fair delays opening Tuesday due to storms

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 27, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Those hoping to hit the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday may have to wait a little longer than expected thanks to severe weather that swept through the Twin Cities.

"Fairgrounds, including parking lots, are closed until further notice for damage assessment and debris cleanup," fair organizers said. "We ask the public to not come to the fairgrounds. We do not have an anticipated opening time."

Storms pounded the metro, including the fairgrounds, both Monday night and Tuesday morning. Fair officials postponed Monday evening's Grandstand performance before canceling it altogether. All free stage entertainment was also canceled and all Mighty Midway and Kidway rides and games closed early for the night.

As Tuesday morning's storms move out of the Twin Cities, a cooler day is expected to follow.

Through the first four days of the fair, two daily attendance records were broken and total attendance topped 629,000.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.