Early storms in Twin Cities before things cool down Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 27, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After a batch of early storms, Tuesday will be noticeably cooler in the Twin Cities.

The following severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect:

Carver, Hennepin and Scott counties through 5:45 a.m.

Anoka and Ramsey counties through 6 a.m.

Pierce, Dakota, Goodhue and Washington counties through 6:15 a.m.



Wind is the main threat with this system, which is pushing east through the morning.

According to Xcel Energy's outage map, more than 77,000 customers in the Twin Cities are without power Tuesday morning.

We'll dry out in the afternoon and highs will top out around 80.

Wednesday will begin with fog, then turn into a nice day with sunshine and a high near 80. Thursday will be cooler, with highs in the 70s and isolated storms.

Friday will bring less humidity and dry weather, kicking off what looks like a really nice Labor Day weekend. Temperatures should top out in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Severe weather, extreme heat on Monday

Monday brought both excessive heat and severe storms across Minnesota.

Temperatures broke into the 90s on Monday, marking the seventh time this year, and heat indices exceeded 100.

Severe thunderstorms ripped through the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota on Monday night, leaving tens of thousands without power.

The Minnesota State Fair was in the storm's path, causing fair officials to postpone the evening's Grandstand performance before canceling it altogether. All free stage entertainment was also canceled and all Mighty Midway and Kidway rides and games closed early for the night.