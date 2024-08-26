Watch CBS News
Monday will bring excessive heat, potentially severe storms to Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 26, 2024
MINNEAPOLIS — Monday is a NEXT Weather Alert day in Minnesota due to extreme heat and the potential for severe storms later on.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. for southeastern and south central Minnesota. High temperatures in the Twin Cities will reach 90 degrees, and heat indices will be over 100. It will also be very humid.

Two rounds of storms will hit Monday evening. The first should arrive out west around 7 p.m. and move toward the Twin Cities over the next couple of hours. Then, another wave will hit in the overnight hours.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns, and a tornado can't be ruled out. Heavy rain could also lead to flash flooding.

Temperatures will cool on Tuesday, then we'll have highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s for the rest of the week.

Thursday may see a few storms, otherwise the forecast looks dry.

Labor Day weekend is trending to be quite comfortable for outdoor activities, with highs in the 70s.

