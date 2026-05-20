Mayor Jacob Frey announces Reginald Freeman as nominee for Minneapolis fire chief

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Wednesday that Reginald Freeman is his nominee for the city's next fire chief.

Freeman holds a doctorate in emergency and protective services. He has previously served as fire chief for Oakland, California, the fire chief and emergency management director for Hartford, Connecticut, civilian fire chief for U.S. Department of Defense in Iraq and the executive director of Fire and Emergency Medical Services for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Frey says Freeman "brings a rare mix of hands-on experience and proven leadership" to the city's fire department.

"Minneapolis aims to be on the cutting edge of emergency response, and Dr. Freeman will help us get there, while building on the excellence in service for which our firefighters are known," Frey said.

Freeman says it's "both professionally meaningful and personally motivating" to have the opportunity to serve as the fire chief.

"This is an opportunity to help lead a proud fire department with a strong history, highly capable personnel, and tremendous potential for continued modernization and growth," Freeman said. "I believe in supporting firefighters, developing future leaders, strengthening community trust, and positioning the department for long-term success."

Reginald Freeman WCCO

Melanie Rucker has served as the interim chief of the Minneapolis Fire Department since December, when Brian Tuner retired from the position. She was the first Black woman to serve as the city's fire chief.

When Frey appointed Rucker, the city said "a nationwide search" was warranted for Tyner's permanent replacement because of the size of the department and its "critical role in the State of Minnesota's special operations response."

Freeman will need confirmation by the City Council before officially becoming fire chief.

Earlier this month, Frey nominated Police Chief Brian O'Hara for another stint. The Minneapolis City Council voted against reappointing Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette, but the mayor vetoed the move, and councilors failed to override the mayor. O'Hara's reappointment could also face pushback from the council.

This story will be updated.