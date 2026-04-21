Minneapolis City Council tries again to extend eviction notice period after Frey veto

The Minneapolis City Council approved an effort Tuesday to extend a pre-eviction filing notice period by 15 days, weeks after a similar measure that extended the period by 30 days was shot down by Mayor Jacob Frey.

Tuesday's ordinance, which passed 8-5, would temporarily require landlords to wait 45 days — instead of the customary 30 — before bringing an eviction notice to the renter. It will be forwarded to the council for a final approval at Thursday's meeting.

Supporters of the mandate say it would ease the burden on vulnerable communities impacted by Operation Metro Surge and give them more time to access rental assistance.

The first attempt to extend the eviction notice period was approved 7-5 by the council in March. Frey vetoed the ordinance, arguing that an eviction pause does not actually provide relief and only delays an inevitable problem.

The council did not have the numbers to override his veto.

Around the same time, the city council secured $2 million in emergency rental assistance. Renters need to make at or below 30% of the area median income in order to qualify for the aid.

Frey said Tuesday that residents can apply for those funds.

"This is us stepping in with real help — making sure neighbors can access support quickly and stay in their homes. The fastest way to prevent eviction is helping people catch up on rent before things spiral," he said.

According to the nonprofit Homeline, eviction notices were up 18% in Minnesota compared to the same time last year. In Minneapolis, there was a 60% spike in filings in March 2026 compared to March 2025, despite reporting a decrease in eviction filings earlier in the quarter.

"Residents and experts have been clear for months, if we want to prevent evictions in the wake of Operation Metro Surge, tenants need more time, " said Council Member Aisha Chughtai. "Extending pre-eviction notice to 45-days is a simple and cost effective way the City can help keep families in their homes."