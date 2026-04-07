Here's who qualifies for Minneapolis rental assistance after Operation Metro Surge

The City of Minneapolis has approved $3.8 million in emergency rental assistance in the wake of Operation Metro Surge. The process to get the money to people includes several layers of vetting, oversight from both government entities and community organizations, and time.

The city is partnering with Hennepin County, which is ultimately in charge of distributing the funds based on criteria it uses in other rental assistance programs. Eligible renters need to make at or below 30% of the area median income, which translates to about $2,300 for individuals and $3,300 for the breadwinners in a family of four. They'll also need to show that they were sent an eviction notice with proof that they have overdue rent payments.

A spokesperson for the City of Minneapolis noted that only the first $2 million has been approved with respect to the agreement between Minneapolis and Hennepin County. City councilors are aiming to loosen restrictions on the remaining $1.8 million, which would require a sign-off from Hennepin County officials.

The county has the final say on distribution, with county officials charged with sending money directly to landlords of the eligible renters. Three community organizations are helping compile a list of those in need: Isuroon, CLUES and the Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center.

Ramla Almi is the Housing Director for Isuroon, an organization based in south Minneapolis that assists neighbors with housing needs. Almi was there when Isuroon helped distribute rental assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that the current needs are similar, but there's very little available in comparison. During the pandemic, the federal government helped; that's not an option this time.

That, of course, comes down to the inherent politics involved. Neighbors from across Minneapolis and the greater Twin Cities metro are reporting difficulty with paying rent after they say that Operation Metro Surge destroyed their source of income. That could be because a provider in the family was detained; it could be because fear kept people home, meaning they lost their jobs, according to advocates and experts.

Almi said she saw it firsthand in a Somali community where the overwhelming majority are American citizens.

"They don't feel safe because even though they're legal citizens here, they feel like there's a target on their back," Almi said.

The tenant's rights nonprofit HOME Line is tracking evictions. The organization believes that 2025 was a record-breaking year for evictions in Minnesota. Managing Attorney Mike Vraa said that Operation Metro Surge appears to be compounding the problem. He manages the organization's hotline, which he says has gotten more and more calls about evictions rooted in ICE operations.

"We hear people that were actually personally detained and they ended up losing a job," Vraa said, "or people whose jobs were effectively shut down because nobody is going to the restaurant anymore."