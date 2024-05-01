Minneapolis education support professionals file intent to strike later this month

MINNEAPOLIS — Education support professionals for the Minneapolis Public Schools filed on Wednesday their intent to go on strike.

Last Friday, education support professionals with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers voted in favor of authorizing a strike after going without a contract for more than 300 days.

The union submitted the 10-day notice, meaning they may not strike sooner than May 14.

Sticking points in the contract include wages, working hours per week, and health insurance. ESPs say they're also demanding steps to reward experience and encourage retention, a system that is similar to the teacher's contract.

"Education support professionals deserve a living wage, affordable health care, and recognition of their experience and training as teachers do," said Catina Taylor, president of the ESP chapter. "This is what we need to retain ESPs and keep the students learning, safe and engaged. Negotiations shouldn't be this hard."

An agreement may be reached beforehand to avoid a strike.

The teacher's chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers announced a tentative agreement with Minneapolis Public Schools last week — giving the teachers their biggest raise in 25 years.

MPS faces a budget deficit of $110 million, which Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams said will grow in the wake of the contract agreement, with the potential for staff reductions.

Also in the metro, teachers for Lakeville Area Schools filed their intent to strike on Tuesday.