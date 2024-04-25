Minneapolis teachers reach tentative deal with school district

MINNEAPOLIS — After working without a contract for 300 days, the union representing teachers in the Minneapolis school district said they struck a tentative deal with the district late Wednesday night.

Union members were supposed to vote Thursday and Friday on whether to authorize a strike.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and leaders with Minneapolis Public Schools have been at odds for nearly a year over higher pay and better benefits to retain teachers.

For months, district leaders said they faced a historic budget shortfall and would need to cut more than 200 positions to close a $115 million gap.

MFT continued to push for an 8.5% salary increase for teachers in the first year of the next contract and 7.5% in the second year, in addition to better benefits.

Both sides had moved to mediation in February and the last time they met was Tuesday, but union members said after an 18-hour negotiating session they still couldn't see eye to eye.

"We worked together collaboratively in service to the students of Minneapolis Public Schools and reached an agreement that we are both proud of. Our time today was incredibly productive," said union President Greta Callahan. "We believe it is a new day for MPS."

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams released a statement saying in part: "As we keep our students at the center, we worked together to reach an agreement that honors the hard work of our licensed staff and recognizes our budgetary constraints. We look forward to continued partnership."

Details of the tentative agreement won't be released until union members vote to ratify the contract.

While the teacher's union struck a tentative deal, the union representing the Minneapolis education support staff has not. They are expected to continue with Thursday's vote on whether to authorize a strike.

Minneapolis teachers last went on strike in March 2022, which lasted three weeks.