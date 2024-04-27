Minneapolis education support professionals vote to authorize strike

MINNEAPOLIS — Education support professionals for the Minneapolis Public Schools have voted to authorize a strike after working without a contract for more than 300 days.

According to the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, 92% of the ballots cast on Thursday and Friday were in support of authorizing the strike. While the vote does not oblige the union to go on strike, it does allow the board to call for one and give the schools a 10-day notice.

Sticking points in the contract include wages, working hours per week, and health insurance. ESPs say they're also demanding steps to reward experience and encourage retention, a system which is similar to the teacher's contract.

"Most education support professionals in the Minneapolis Public Schools are not paid enough to live in Minneapolis without taking a second job," said Catina Taylor, president of the ESP chapter. "This is not acceptable. One job should be enough."

The announcement comes a day after the teacher's chapter of the MFT announced a tentative agreement with Minneapolis Public Schools. The contract gives teachers the biggest raise they've seen in the last 25 years.

Still, MPS faces a budget deficit of $110 million, which Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams said will grow in the wake of the contract agreement, with the potential for staff reductions.

The next mediation session between the ESPs and the district is schedule for May 1.

WCCO has reached out to the district for comment.