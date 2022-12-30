Minneapolis clears encampment near Quarry shopping center

MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis cleared an encampment near the Quarry shopping center on Friday morning.

Six unsheltered people were at the encampment at the time, the city said.

The camp sits on city property. Minneapolis officials said they posted notices on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 26 that the encampment would be closed.

Officials said the closure was initially planned for Wednesday morning, but it was postponed after they learned that there was an "intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff."

Outreach workers had been visiting the encampment since May, but as of Tuesday, all residents declined shelter and storage options, the city said.

All of the people who were at the encampment declined transportation to Catholic Charities' Opportunity Center for support, but two others were given transportation to other locations.

The city said they decided to close the encampment because there have been minors living at the site, along with multiple fire incidents. Another 50 shelter beds also became available last week, which the city said contributed to the timing of the closure.

Activists say most of the people who lived at the encampment were Native or Black. They say the clearing of camps further traumatizes and leaves belongings damaged or destroyed. They argue the money spent should be used for affordable housing instead.

"Those beds that are available are just usually overnight stays and most people would rather stay with their homes, their stuff--I mean they live here," said Simeon Aitken, Minneapolis resident.