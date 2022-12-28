Residents, activists call on City of Minneapolis to stop clearing homeless encampments

MINNEAPOLIS -- This winter, residents and activists are calling on the state's largest city to stop clearing out homeless encampments.

It comes a day before the city of Minneapolis plans to close an encampment outside the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis.

"All we really want is a little bit of an extension to get our things out of here," camp resident Nate said.

The camp sits on city property. The city said Monday that approximately 10 current residents were given a week's notice to vacate by Dec. 28. It said it chose the date because that's when more shelters had available beds.

CBS Minnesota

Charles has lived at the camp for the past year and a half.

"Most of us here actually have plans to move on from here but we gotta have time to finish working those plans out. Kicking us out to nothing again is going to make us have to start over again," Charles said.

The city says its homeless response team has been conducting regular site visits since May 2022. The team offers referrals to housing, health services, and storage of personal belongings. On Monday, the city said none of the present residents accepted shelter options.

"Those beds that are available are just usually overnight stays and most people would rather stay with their homes, their stuff--I mean they live here," said Simeon Aitken with Communities United Against Police Brutality.

Activists say most of the people living there are Native or Black.

"Why don't they get services? Why don't they get mental health? I'll tell you, it's extremely difficult to navigate the mental health system," Young Eagle said.

They say the clearing of camps further traumatizes and leaves belongings damaged or destroyed. They argue the money spent should be used for affordable housing instead.

"They are your brothers, your sisters, they're somebody's father, they're somebody's mother, uncle. It's about humanity here," former resident Paul said.

A city spokesperson said any resident who wants to be inside will be guaranteed shelter space. It will also provide transportation tomorrow morning to those who need it.

