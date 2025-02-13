Minneapolis City Council debates funding for neighborhood violence prevention program

MINNEAPOLIS — Another day, another tense meeting for members of the Minneapolis City Council as they debated funding for neighborhood violence prevention programs.

At stake is $1.2 million of taxpayer money. Currently, it's given to the city's Office of Community Safety, which then gives out grants to different neighborhood organizations working to reduce violence.

On Thursday, the council was poised to vote to move that money and responsibility out of the city and to Hennepin County. Supporters argued the current programs were ineffective, but critics countered that the move didn't make sense.

"The neighborhood safety department is not functional, and that dysfunction has simply put safety at risk," Councilmember Robin Wonsley said.

"There's no data to support it, there's nothing that says the commissioner has done anything wrong," Councilmember LaTrisha Vetaw said.

The debate descended into some personal attacks and became sort of a proxy war for bigger political battles at city hall.

"What it's turned to is inflamed statements, media press conferences, misinformation that I would say is put out by the office of community safety," Councilmember Aurin Chowdhury said.

Thursday's meeting was also marred by what some councilmembers perceived as a threat from a Minneapolis pastor, Jerry McAfee. He was kicked out of a meeting earlier this week but stayed quiet in the chambers as the council voted to table the proposal.

"When we work together, we all make it work. They did the right thing," McAfee said.

There was no time table given for when the issue could come up for debate again.

Even if the council passed the resolution, it would still Mayor Jacob Frey to sign off on it which wasn't a guarantee.