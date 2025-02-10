Hennepin County may take over Minneapolis violence prevention programs

MINNEAPOLIS — City council members met Monday afternoon to discuss moving $1.25 million to Hennepin County, to temporarily take over some of the city's violence prevention programs.

"Today we are taking unprecedented action to address unprecedented times," said Councilmember Jason Chavez.

A group of councilmembers, including Chavez, said the violence prevention programs have fallen far below expectations over the past two years.

"Two years worth of attempting to get corrective action, and seeing Minneapolis experience an increase in homicides," said Councilmember Robin Wonsley.

Councilmember Wonsley said she hopes the temporary transfer of services to Hennepin County will give the city the time and space it needs to use city data to figure out how to best deploy the programs.

Reverend Jerry McAfee leads 21 Days of Peace, a coalition of violence interrupters who gather at crime hotspots in Minneapolis with the goal of diffusing violence. McAfee accuses the council members in favor of the move of not seeing his organization's work first-hand.

"Let's talk about it on the real. Don't come in the office, come on the block where we at, where those of us who are doing the real work, [we] can help navigate you through it," said McAfee.

"We were completely blindsided by this announcement," said Todd Barnette, Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner.

Barnette said moving services to the county would cause a disruption.

"Mischaracterization of the problem that doesn't exist has to stop. These services are, in fact, the cornerstone of neighborhood safety," said Barnette.

The council voted Monday to forward the issue to Thursday's full city council meeting.

Should this get approved, Wonsley said a transition plan would be worked out to avoid disruption of services.