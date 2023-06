Minneapolis parks cancel outdoor events Wednesday due to poor air quality

How bad is the air quality from wildfires?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis parks canceled all outdoor programs on Wednesday due to poor air quality.

The entire state - excluding a small area of southeastern Minnesota - is under an air quality alert until 6 a.m. Friday as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves south.

Music and Movies in the Park events, along with athletic field rentals and outdoor activities for young people are canceled in Minneapolis.

Plymouth also canceled all outdoor recreation programs.