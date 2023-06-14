NEXT Weather: Air quality alerts in effect for Twin Cities, southeastern and northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Air quality alerts will be in place for parts of Minnesota Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires filters into the state.

Up north, an alert is already in effect and will last through 6 a.m. Thursday. In the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota, an alert will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

CBS News

The smoke and haze will keep temperatures cooler up north, but most of the state will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. The Twin Cities should peak right around 88.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, with the metro topping out at 83. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s through the weekend, and Saturday and Sunday will both bring chances for storms.

A return to the 90s is possible early next week.