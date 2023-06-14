A 30-acre wildfire is burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

How far can wildfire smoke travel?

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. -- U.S. Forest Service officials say a wildfire is burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

According to the forest officials, the wildfire was detected Tuesday between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake in the BWCAW, which is in the Gunflint Ranger District in the Superior National Forest.

Wildfire Notice 🔥: Yesterday afternoon a wildfire was detected between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake in the... Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The fire is currently 30 acres in size. Officials say it is burning in a mixed boreal forest with Spruce Budworm affected vegetation.

Fire crews have been patrolling surrounding areas for canoers, and have been redirecting them to safety.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, northern Minnesota will be in an above-average risk for significant wildland fire potential for the summer.

More details are expected, so check back for more.