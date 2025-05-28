Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to 3 years of supervised probation for stabbing teen at northeast Minneapolis rec center

A judge sentenced a 54-year-old man to 3 years of supervised probation on Wednesday in the stabbing of a teen at a northeast Minneapolis recreation center

James Sweet pleaded guilty last month to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for the March 7, 2024, incident at the Bottineau Recreation Center.

If Sweet is able to compete his probation, the conviction will be dropped to a misdemeanor on his record.

Charges say Sweet stabbed the teenage victim in the foot during an argument between him and another witness's use of profanity.

Sweet showed a responding officer his tan folding knife that had been attached to a lanyard under his sweater. Another knife, still on its sheath, was also attached to the lanyard. Police arrested him on the scene.

