Medical examiner officially IDs 5 killed in south Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has officially identified the five victims of a high-speed crash in south Minneapolis Friday night.

On Sunday, the medical examiner confirmed the identities previously released by the Dar Al Farooq Center: Sabiriin Ali (17), Sahra Gesaade (20), Salma Abdikadir (20), Sagal Hersi (19) and Siham Adam (17).

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a speeding driver exiting Interstate 35W hit another vehicle at the intersection of Second Avenue and Lake Street around 10:15 p.m. The other vehicle was occupied by the five young women identified above, all of whom were killed.

The speeding driver ran off, but was caught by police. Police believe the driver may have been impaired. Authorities have not publicly identified the driver.

The examiner's report said Gesaade was driving the victims' vehicle. All of the victims died of multiple blunt force injuries, per the report.

Those who knew the five victims said they were inseparable and were out together Friday night preparing for a friend's wedding slated for Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.

As of midday Sunday, an online fundraiser for the victims' families had raised more than $290,000.