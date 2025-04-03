Minnesota cybersecurity expert says he plans on "turning over" business to his children after his credentials called into question

Allegations against computer forensic expert may have serious consequences for other Minnesota cases

A well-regarded computer forensics expert accused of lying about his past work may now be turning over his business.

Mark Lanterman, the chief technology officer at Computer Forensic Services, is being accused by Wisconsin attorney Sean Harrington of inflating his resume and misrepresenting his credentials.

Lanterman has accused Harrington of a "smear campaign", but the claims were enough to lead both the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and FBI to probe Lanterman's education and work experiences.

Lanterman on Tuesday was set to appear virtually at a hearing in New Jersey federal court case in which he's been involved as a potential witness, but he told the judge he would not attend and instead withdrew from any participation in the case.

"I have been subjected to persistent allegations initiated by Sean Harrington for years," Lanterman wrote, according to court documents. "I am 60 years old. I created my business from nothing. I am done dealing with the likes of individuals like Sean Harrington. And quite frankly, I have been planning at turning over my business to my children for years. That time has arrived."

Convicted murderer calls Lanterman's testimony "inadmissable"

Lanterman, who owns the Minneapolis-based company Computer Forensic Services, says he has testified in over 2,000 cases and is a former member of the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force —- a position confirmed by federal authorities.

While Lanterman is not being investigated for any alleged misconduct, at least one felon is trying to use Harrington's accusations to sow doubt into Lanterman's work.

Stephen Allwine, who was found guilty in the 2016 murder of his wife, Amy Allwine, filed a motion in federal court seeking a new evidentiary hearing as a potential step in getting a new trial.

Lanterman was a key witness in the Allwine's trial, and analyzed his use of the dark web in soliciting information on how to carry out his wife's murder. Allwine wrote the court on his own behalf and claimed Lanterman's "lies" mean "the prejudice of this false testimony was tremendous."

Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson rebutted those arguments in his own response, telling the court that even if some of the allegations turn out against Lanterman, that is not the same as saying his work was inaccurate and wrong, not to mention negating other physical evidence in the case.

"[Allwine] cannot show that the Harrington Document clearly and convincingly establishes that no reasonable fact finder would have found him guilty of murdering his wife," Magnuson wrote.

In a separate statement to WCCO News, Magnuson said the county hasn't worked with Lanterman since 2018.

"Review of our prosecution work after conviction is as much a part of our job as the initial charge and trial, and therefore is a priority for this office," Magnuson said. "It is the responsibility of every prosecutor to continually work to ensure that all convictions are the result of a fair and just prosecution. We follow best practices for conviction integrity and will take all necessary steps to maintain the community's confidence in our work."