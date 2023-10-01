Maple Grove mother takes up running to honor late son and Crescent Cove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Each person competing in the 2023 Twin Cities Marathon has a story of motivation behind the time and dedication it takes to train for their race. That includes a Maple Grove mother who just recently took up running to support a cause that's deeply impacted her family.

"I am absolutely a beginner runner. Ten miles is the furthest I've ever ran," Chelsea Richter said.

Richter is stepping out of her comfort zone, gearing up for her first-ever 10-mile at the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning. She's going the distance for her son, Brooks. He was born with a rare genetic mutation that changed nearly every aspect of their lives.

"For us you know, you're not just the parent, you're the caregiver, you're the nurse and you are doing all these additional responsibilities and for Brooks it was really complex," his father Andrew said.

Brooks passed away in 2022 on his third birthday.

"His smile was infectious so we will always remember that," Richter said.

They will also always remember Crescent Cove and how it helped their family. It's a non-profit in Brooklyn Center that offers care, hospice and support to children and young adults with shortened life expectancies, as well as their families.

"They want to make every day the best day ever for these kids," Richter said.

It's where Brooks stayed and was honored during a remembrance day Saturday.

"Music therapy, they did art therapy, pet therapy, swinging, they have adaptive playgrounds for all the kids. A beautiful home on a quaint lake so it's just a very peaceful place," she said.

There are only three dedicated respite and hospice homes for children in the United States.

"Running is a great time to remember him and I'm just honored to be able to do it in memory of him and to support a cause that's so near and dear to our family's heart," she said.

Crescent Cove is just one of 50 different causes participating in the marathon's charity program this year.