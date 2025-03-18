Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested after police say he fatally stabbed Mankato gas station employee

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Toddler hurt after being trapped under car, and more headlines
Toddler hurt after being trapped under car, and more headlines 07:25

A southern Minnesota man is in custody after allegedly fatally stabbing a gas station employee early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Kwik Trip at 1549 Madison Avenue in Mankato just after 3 a.m., the city's police department said.

They found an unresponsive employee. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said. He has not been publicly identified.

Police identified the suspect using surveillance footage, then went to his home and arrested him. The 28-year-old has not yet been formally charged.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.