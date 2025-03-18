Man arrested after police say he fatally stabbed Mankato gas station employee

Toddler hurt after being trapped under car, and more headlines

A southern Minnesota man is in custody after allegedly fatally stabbing a gas station employee early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Kwik Trip at 1549 Madison Avenue in Mankato just after 3 a.m., the city's police department said.

They found an unresponsive employee. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said. He has not been publicly identified.

Police identified the suspect using surveillance footage, then went to his home and arrested him. The 28-year-old has not yet been formally charged.