Man pleads guilty for fire that damaged Brooklyn Park Salvation Army

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man accused of setting a Salvation Army in Brooklyn Park on fire, destroying winter coats meant for those in need, pleaded guilty to arson Tuesday.

Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was charged in November with arson, burglary, and damage to property after security video showed him piling a chair and coats onto a pew in the chapel before setting them on fire.

While Heinrich pleaded guilty to second-degree arson, he pleaded not guilty to the other charges.

Charges state that Heinrich caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the church property.

Minneapolis native and NBA player Chet Holmgren donated nearly 200 coats to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army to replace those damaged in the fire.

Heinrich will be sentenced on Jan. 3.