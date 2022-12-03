NBA star Chet Holmgren donates nearly 200 coats to Brooklyn Park Salvation Army

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- For the Salvation Army, the holiday season is their busiest time of year.

"We're getting people together. We have a great group of volunteers here as well that are helping make sure that every kid gets a coat that they want," said Major Scott Shelbourn.

One of those volunteers: The number two NBA draft pick this year, Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren.

"Being from here and growing up here in the cold, I think this is a great full-circle moment for sure," said Holmgren.

Chet Holmgren stopped by the Salvation army to help hand out coats to those in need. CBS Minnesota

As Holmgren bounces back from a foot injury that's kept him out this season, this Brooklyn Park Salvation Army is also on the rebound.

"Operation Warm" was originally going to take place on the first Friday of November, but the night before, an arsonist broke into the community center, damaging the donations.

"Minnesota's not a place where you want to go without a coat for the winter so I just thought I'd step in and try to lend a helping hand to those who might need it," said Holmgren.

Holmgren contacted the Salvation Army and came up big--replacing 170 coats.

And with the Oklahoma City Thunder in town, taking on the Timberwolves, Holmgren stopped by to help hand the coats out to families in need.

"You know, it's always great to be able to help people and put smiles on their faces, and make sure they're warm for the winter," said Holmgren.

"Obviously we've made a great young man of Chet Holmgren in the way he wants to give back to his hometown, but that is evidence of the way the spirit is in the Twin Cities and the way this community comes together when there's a need and makes sure that need is taken care of," said Shelbourn.

The Salvation Army hopes to have its Brooklyn Park location back at full operation in the early spring.