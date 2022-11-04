Salvation Army location reports damage arson on eve of winter coat event

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- A Salvation Army location in Brooklyn Park was set to distribute winter coats to those in need Friday, but an alleged arsonist damaged the building Thursday night.

The organization shared photos of the damage done to the worship and service center on the 10000 block of Noble Parkway, saying that the intentionally-set fire was contained thanks to the building's sprinkler system.

They said a suspect was taken into custody. Security video showed him piling a chair and coats onto a pew in the chapel before setting them on fire.

Salvation Army

"This has been devastating to our staff here," Captain Josh Polanco, who leads the Brooklyn Park location, said. "Our food shelf here is fairly new, and membership at our church has been growing. But we will make the necessary repairs, because the families in the community rely on us for assistance."

A number of windows were also broken, as well as the building's food shelf area.