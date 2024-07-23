Man found guilty in St. Paul New Year's Eve drive-by shooting that hurt 10-year-old boy

Woman to be sentenced in St. Paul drive-by shooting that hurt 10-year-old boy

Woman to be sentenced in St. Paul drive-by shooting that hurt 10-year-old boy

Woman to be sentenced in St. Paul drive-by shooting that hurt 10-year-old boy

ST. PAUL, Minn. — On Tuesday, a jury found a 27-year-old man guilty for his role in the 2023 New Year's Eve drive-by shooting in St. Paul that critically injured a 10-year-old boy.

Morris Ryan, of New Hope, was found guilty of three counts of second-degree assault and one count each of drive-by shooting, first-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County.

Last month, Kelci Meyers, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, aiding and abetting first-degree assault and aiding and abetting a drive-by-shooting for her role in the incident.

On the night of the shooting, Ryan and Meyers drove down the alley of Sherburne Avenue, a block west of North Dale Street in the Frogtown neighborhood, just before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Ryan allegedly stopped behind the victim's residence and fired more than a dozen rounds. The victim's mother told police she heard a man scream "f*** y'all, mother*******" before shots rang out, the complaint states.

One of the rounds struck her son, entering his stomach and exiting through his buttocks.

Multiple surveillance cameras captured Ryan's SUV at the scene of the shooting and afterward at a nearby gas station, according to the complaint. Ryan's cell phone was also pinged in the area.

The pair was later arrested at a Hastings residence, where police recovered seven handguns.

The complaint states Meyers told investigators she was once the victim's next-door neighbor and didn't get along with his mother.

Ryan's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Note: The video above originally aired June 17, 2024.