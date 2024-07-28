Watch CBS News
Man fatally stabbed during Minneapolis house party, police say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A house party in Minneapolis took a violent turn early Sunday when a fight led to a fatal stabbing, police said.

Around 3:15 a.m., 911 callers on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North said they were at a party and heard screaming. Officers responded and found a 31-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to North Memorial Health, where he died. Police did not publicly identify him.

The stabbing is under investigation.

