Man convicted of charges following 2023 shooting of task force members near Princeton

A man charged with more than a dozen felonies in Benton County, Minnesota, including seven counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, following a shooting that left multiple members of a task force hurt in 2023, will now face a judge for sentencing.

Out of the 16 felonies 66-year-old Karl Thomas Holmberg of Princeton was charged with, jurors found him guilty on Thursday of 15 of them, while an amended plea was filed for the lone charge of illegal firearm possession.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, documents show the felonies included seven counts of first-degree assault using a dangerous weapon or deadly force resulting in great bodily harm against a peace officer and one other charge of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Originally, Holmberg faced 12 charges, but records show an amended complaint was filed two months after the shooting, which tacked on one additional count each of first-degree assault and first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer, as well as illegal gun and drug possession.

The Oct.12, 2023, shooting injured five members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force, who were sent to Holmberg's home in Glendorado Township, near Princeton, with a drug search warrant. After knocking on the door and announcing the warrant, the task force members entered his home, and he began firing shots.

The shooting injured three members of the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, as well as a member of the Princeton Police Department and an Elk River Police officer. Two of the Sherburne County deputies were shot in their bulletproof vests, while the others had injuries considered to be non-life-threatening. Three members of the task force exchanged gunfire with Holmberg, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

After the task force left the home and called in negotiators, it took several hours for Holmberg to surrender. A search warrant shows Holmberg was suspected of selling meth.

Court records show Holmberg's sentencing has been set for the morning of Oct. 31.

"We are grateful for the verdict, and we hope this sends a message that the reckless violence he chose that day cannot be tolerated," said Benton County Sheriff Joel Brott after the jury reached its decision. "This incident highlights the potential dangers law enforcement officers face every day. We are extremely fortunate that the injuries sustained by these brave officers were not more serious."

The above video aired in 2023 after the shooting.