BCA identifies 3 officers involved in Benton County shootout that injured 5

Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting 5 officers in Princeton

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Investigators identified three of the law enforcement officers involved in a shootout that injured five officers attempting to serve a warrant in eastern Minnesota last Thursday.

According to charging documents, six officers from the Sherburne County Drug Task Force and the Benton County Sheriff's Office were trying to serve a knock-and-announce narcotics warrant around 7:15 a.m. at Karl Holmberg's home on 190th Avenue Northeast, near Princeton.

The officers announced their presence before and after entering the home, but were met with gunfire "within seconds."

During an exchange of gunfire, five task force members were shot, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. One of the officers shot remains in the hospital but is in stable condition.

RELATED: Warrant reveals Karl Holmberg, man accused of shooting 5 officers, suspected of selling meth

The BCA says Benton County Deputy Ron Thomas, who has eight years of law enforcement experience, fired his pistol during the incident.

Sherburne County Patrol Sgt. Austin Turner, who also has eight years of law enforcement experience, fired a less-lethal round to take Holmberg into custody.

A Sherburne County sheriff's deputy, who the BCA will not identify due to his status as an undercover officer, fired his rifle.

All three officers are on standard administrative leave.

The BCA is still investigating the incident and will present its findings to the Benton County Sheriff's Office for review once it is complete.

Holmberg is facing six counts of first-degree attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault.

Note: The attached video is from Oct. 12, 2023.