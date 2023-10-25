1 of 5 officers injured in Benton County shootout released from hospital

ELK RIVER, Minn. — One of the five law enforcement officers injured in a shootout in central Minnesota earlier this month has been released from the hospital, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Elk River Police Department said the officer, who has not been publicly identified, was shot in the right arm and required more than nine hours of surgery after the injury.

"We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support to the family as well as the department as everyone navigates through this difficult time," the department said.

According to charging documents, members of a drug task force were serving a warrant at Karl Holmberg's home near Princeton on Oct. 12 when they were met with gunfire upon entry.

Three members of the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and an officer with the Princeton Police Department were shot, along with the Elk River officer. Two of the Sherburne deputies were shot in bulletproof vests and the rest of the officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Holmberg was also injured in the exchange. He has been charged with six counts of first-degree attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shootout.