5 officers shot in east central Minnesota, suspect not in custody

By WCCO Staff, Beret Leone, Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

PRINCETON, Minn. — Five officers have been shot in Benton County Thursday morning. The suspect is not yet in custody. 

According to the county sheriff's office, the incident occurred near the intersection of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast in Glendorado Township, which is located just west of Princeton.

Officials confirmed with WCCO later that five officers were shot. Three officers are being treated at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale and two others at St. Cloud Hospital. They all have non-life threatening injuries. 

Officials say the suspect is still at the scene, but not yet in custody. The public has been advised to avoid the area. 

Glendorado Township is located about 60 miles northwest of Minneapolis. 

Details are limited and this is a developing story. WCCO's Beret Leone is on the scene and we'll share more information as soon as we get it. 

512-appicon-minnesota.png

First published on October 12, 2023 / 9:09 AM

