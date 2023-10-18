Warrant reveals Karl Holmberg, man accused of shooting 5 officers, suspected of selling meth

The man who allegedly shot five officers near Princeton is charged

PRINCETON, Minn. -- New documents reveal the man accused of shooting five police officers in east central Minnesota last week may have been involved in the possession and sales of methamphetamine.

Karl Holmberg, 64, faces six counts of first-degree attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault for the shooting.

According to a search warrant, an undercover investigator successfully bought meth from Karl Holmberg and his wife in the early months of 2023.

During a trash pull on June 12, police recovered a plastic zip-top bag and a needle cap that both field tested positive for methamphetamine.

In the following months, more trash pulls recovered items that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, including a cigarette package and multiple plastic bags. Several empty butane canisters, which, according to the warrant, are known to be a fuel source to refill torches commonly used for ingesting controlled substances, were also recovered.

Both the Holmbergs have a criminal record. Holmberg's wife was convicted of terroristic threats in 2015, domestic assault in 2011 and disorderly conduct in 2008, the warrant states. Holmberg was convicted of cocaine possession in 1986 and another felony drug possession in 2006. Most recently, in 2019, he was convicted of a petty misdemeanor for not wearing his seatbelt in a vehicle.

The warrant granted police permission to search the Holmberg's residence on 190th Avenue Northeast near Princeton, as well as a shed and the vehicles registered to them on their property.

Five officers were shot when attempting to serve the knock-and-announce warrant on the morning of Oct. 12.

According to the body-worn camera, police announced their presence before and after entering the home, but were met with gunfire "within seconds." The six officers retreated.

Holmberg's wife, who was in the home at the time, said she woke up to Holmberg telling her that "they" were here.

His wife said that there were multiple guns laid out on the bed. She then said that she heard a door get kicked in, and Holmberg started shooting "blindly" through the closed bedroom door.

During the shooting, an officer suffered "substantial" injuries to their right arm. One was shot in the chest and hip, and another was shot in the hand. Two others were also shot and taken to the hospital. All are expected to recover.

Several guns were recovered from Holmberg's residence, including handguns, a shotgun, a rifle, and one of the officer's guns, according to the charges.

Holmberg's jail was set at $6 million unconditionally, or $3 million with conditions.

No charges have been filed against Holmberg's wife.

Note: The video above is from Oct. 13, 2023.