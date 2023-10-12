Minnesota governor calls shooting of 5 officers in Benton County "horrific," says all are in stable condition

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the shooting of five officers in Benton County a "horrific incident" that highlights the importance of public safety.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, all five shot are members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force. They were confronted by the suspect while executing a search warrant Thursday morning. Are all expected to survive.

The suspect, who was also injured, was taken into custody hours later.

Walz spoke more on the shooting at an unrelated news conference Thursday afternoon.

"We had a tragic incident take place today in Benton County near Princeton, five officers were shot in a situation that is still unfolding," Walz said. "At this point in time, I can tell you, in coordinating with DPS, BCA and the lead agencies out in Benton County and Sherburne, that the five officers are all in stable condition and it appears like we'll move to recovery, which we continue to pray for and grateful for. The suspect is in custody as of this time."

Walz added that the incident highlights the importance of "those that are willing to serve us" and of public safety.

The governor also called the incident "horrific" in a social media post.

Today there was a horrific incident in Benton County where five officers were shot. Thankfully no one was killed and the suspect is now in custody. My thoughts are with the officers as they recover, and we’re keeping in close touch with the local authorities. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 12, 2023

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association also released a statement earlier Thursday.

"Today five police officers were shot & injured in Benton Co, near Princeton, MN. Please pray for the officers and their families as they undergo medical treatment. Today's injuries once again illustrate the increased and grave danger posed to law enforcement & communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the responding officers, for answering the call in the face of danger and putting their lives on the line to help victims of crime and to keep the public safe."

Of the five officers injured, three were from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, one was from the Princeton Police Department and another was from the Elk River Police Department. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Officials are expected to give an update at 3 p.m., which will be streamed on CBS News Minnesota.