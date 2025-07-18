2 men charged with illegally possessing a firearm in Boom Island Park mass shooting

Two more men have been charged in the Minneapolis mass shooting at Boom Island Park that left a woman dead and five men injured.

Davion Lazarick Gaines, 23, is charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, and Dechelen Chavez Mastin-Wilson, 23, faces one count of the same charge, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County court earlier this month.

Officers who responded to the June 1 shooting found around 130 shell casings at the park and took DNA samples from some of those casings. Charges say one of the samples matched that of Gaines.

Investigators tracked Gaines' phone records and found it was at Boom Island Park at the time of the shooting, according to charges. Gaines, a Minneapolis resident, isn't allowed to have firearms following several prior convictions, including second-degree assault and second-degree riot.

Mastin-Wilson, of St. Louis Park, was one of the men shot, according to court documents. Responding officers spoke with him at the scene, where he "briefly claimed" he didn't know anything, then refused to answer questions.

Investigators learned from witnesses that Mastin-Wilson was involved in an ongoing gang-related feud with two men who were at the park, charges say. One of those two men was shot and is now paralyzed.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness said they saw Mastin-Wilson shooting a gun in the direction of where police found the paralyzed man.

Charges say Mastin-Wilson is currently on probation in Hennepin County for illegally possessing a firearm and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Two other men have been charged in the shooting. Zyree Porter, 23, is charged with six counts of second-degree murder, and Marquez Hill-Turnipseed, 23, is facing five counts of the same charge.

The woman killed in the shooting is identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 23-year-old Stageina Whiting of Brooklyn Center.

Note: The above video first aired on July 10, 2025.