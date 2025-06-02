Witness recounts chaos during fatal Boom Island Park shooting in Minneapolis

A witness to Sunday's deadly mass shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis says he heard bullets everywhere in what sounded like nearly continuous gunfire.

The shooting killed one woman and injured six others.

Cortez Rice says he saw multiple shooters with their faces covered.

"I see everybody just start running," he said. "I turn my music down [in my car] and I can hear the shots going off, 'Pop pop pop.'"

Rice pulled up to the park right when the shooting started. He was there to see family, who were celebrating a birthday.

One of his relatives' cars was hit with gunfire.

"I see the guy sitting on the edge of the window [of a car]," Rice said. "His upper body is out of the vehicle, and he got a black ski mask on. All I can see is, 'Boom, boom, boom, boom.' What? Like this is insane!"

Stageina Whiting, 23, was killed in the shooting.

The man who appears to be the father of her child wrote on Facebook in a post that's been shared hundreds of times, "I'm hurt you my whole heart [broken heart emoji] y'all robbed me."

Five men were also shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries.

Rice lost his own son in a 2022 shooting. He says being at the park Sunday was re-traumatizing.

"When stuff like this happens, it just doesn't affect the families who lost someone, but it affects the people that's involved," Rice said. "There was a caucasian family that was right there, and they're sitting on the ground crying."

No arrests have been made.

Minneapolis City Councilmember Michael Rainville, whose ward includes Boom Island Park, says he's asked that the parking lot be closed every night at 8 p.m. "until it is determined to be unnecessary."

The parking lot was open as of 8:30 p.m. Monday.