Four arrested for stealing mail, including social security cards, in Lake Elmo

Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing mail, including social security cards, in the eastern Twin Cities metro.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was dispatched to the 800 block of Ivywood Circle North in Lake Elmo early Thursday afternoon. The caller reported seeing a person exit a sedan and take packages from at least two homes.

A short time later, police in Oakdale found the suspect vehicle in front of Twin Cities Pawn. There, officers arrested four people. Two of the suspects had "multiple items not belonging to them, including Social Security and credit cards," according to the sheriff's office.

All four suspects have been charged with aiding and abetting mail theft.

The sheriff's office shared the following tips for protecting your mail and packages during the holiday season: