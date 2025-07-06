Lynx's Courtney Williams named to WNBA All-Star Reserve

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams has been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Reserve, the team announced on Sunday.

This marks the first time Williams has been selected as an All-Star while with the Lynx, and the second time in her career. She is the 14th player in franchise history to play in an All-Star Game.

Williams is joining teammate Napheesa Collier, who will serve as one of the league's captains for the All-Star Game. This is the tenth time multiple Lynx players have been selected to participate in the All-Star Game in the same season.

Courtney Williams #10 and Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrate their win against the Golden State Valkyries at Target Center on July 5, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ellen Schmidt / Getty Images

Williams opened the season with 19 assists and zero turnovers across the Lynx's first two games against the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks, tying her for the highest assist total with zero turnovers over a two-game span in WNBA history, according to the Lynx. Williams also posted a season-high 25 points and a career-high five assists in the third quarter against the Wings during one of those games.

The reserves were selected by the WNBA's 13 head coaches, who each voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position, regardless of conference. The coaches were not able to vote for their own players.

Captains Caitlin Clark and Collier will draft their teams for the All-Star Game on July 19. First, they'll choose from the eight other starters: Minnesota native Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Nneka Ogwumike, Allisha Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Aliyah Boston.

The All-Star teams will be revealed on Tuesday.

Some notable players left off the team were Washington's Brittney Sykes, Atlanta's Brionna Jones, New York's Natasha Cloud and Los Angeles' Dearica Hamby.

Connecticut was the only team without an All-Star selection.