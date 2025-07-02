Lynx's Napheesa Collier named WNBA All-Star Game captain

The Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, an early frontrunner for WNBA MVP, was named one of the captains for the league's All-Star Game.

Collier and the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark will captain the two teams during the All-Star Game on July 19 in Clark's home stadium. The Lynx superstar finished second in fan voting behind Clark.

Collier is leading the WNBA in points per game (24.4) as of Wednesday. She's also first in player efficiency rating, defensive win shares and defensive rating.

No other Lynx players were named All-Star starters. The reserves will be announced on Sunday, and then Collier and Clark will draft rosters for the game. Minnesota native Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Dallas Wings in April, earned a starting spot.

The Fever, sans Clark, beat Collier's Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final Tuesday night, during which halftime performer Red Panda was injured in a fall.

The Lynx sit atop the WNBA standings at 14-2 as of Wednesday.