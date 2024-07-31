Local organization to help fill need left from Rainbow Health closure

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Minnesotans living with HIV were left in limbo earlier this month when their clinic suddenly closed.

The news that Rainbow Health, a leading advocate for those living with HIV, would be shutting its doors with only hours of notice, came as a sudden shock to its now former employees.



The Rainbow Health closure left people in the dark about how they would be getting emergency assistance with rent checks and food.



Now comes news from the Minnesota Department of Human Services that it has reached an agreement with The Aliveness Project to help fill the gap.

"Rainbow's closure has been sad for the community, for me," said Matt Toburen, Executive Director for the Aliveness Project.



The Aliveness Project is a non-profit that does similar work to Rainbow, supporting those with HIV with things like food access and housing help. Under the agreement, The Aliveness Project will take on the most urgent needs of Rainbow Health clients, like help with paying rent.

"There are individuals who need their rent paid today, who need their rent paid before the end of the month," said Toburen.



But Toburen said their organization cannot do it all, and will reach out to other community partners to help with the rest.

"I'm confident that the core services that the community really relies on are going to continue in some shape or form. Will everything come back? No," said Toburen.



On Tuesday, Minneapolis city council members said they support moving more than $1.8 million of grant money, originally meant for Rainbow Health, to Aliveness.



It is money that Toburen said would help dozens of people and families move to stable housing.

The council will make a final decision Thursday.

"What I want to tell people who are very afraid and who are very worried right now about these services that they rely on, is that there are a lot of people working overtime to make sure that you will get those services that you rely on," said Toburen.