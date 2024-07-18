Rainbow Health in Minneapolis announces immediate closure

MINNEAPOLIS — Workers are demanding answers after a Minneapolis nonprofit shut down without notice, potentially leaving thousands of clients without care.

Employees at Rainbow Health — an organization that offers mental health and substance abuse support for people who are LGBTQ+ and people living with HIV — were notified Thursday of the immediate closure, according to SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa.

Contract language for the roughly 60 unionized workers requires a 30-day notice of layoff, however, SEIU says the workers were told the news hours before Rainbow Health closed its doors.

"We are shocked, saddened and angered by this news, both as staff dedicated to Rainbow Health's mission and even more so for our clients and community," the Rainbow Health Workers Coordinating Committee said in a statement.

Workers say they were not given an explanation of what happened or what will come next for the workers, clients or community.

In a Facebook post, Rainbow Health blamed the closure on "insurmountable financial challenges."

"We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for understanding during this challenging time. Your health and well-being remain our top priority," a spokesperson for Rainbow Health said. "We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated staff. Their unwavering commitment and compassion have made a significant difference in the lives of so many individuals."

Rainbow Health says it is working with local organizations to ensure its patients continue to receive necessary care.

SEIU says the CEO resigned after a unanimous vote of no confidence by the Rainbow Health Workers Union days prior to the closure.

If you or someone you know in the LGBTQ+ community needs support, there are numerous resources and services available through Outfront Minnesota, NAMI and Twin Cities Pride.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.