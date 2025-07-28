Minnesota native on mission to teach wake surfing to women of all ages

How a Minnesota native is looking to get more women on the water

Making waves on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota, a group of women are embracing a new way to work out.

They're part of a wake surfing clinic by Mastercraft called "Let Her Rip," where 30 girls and women are learning the water sport by professional wake boarder Alexa Score.

Score grew up in Spicer, being pulled by a boat on a skis or a board every summer since she was 9 years old.

"It's the dream," Score said. "I get to do what I love and share it with people that I love every single day."

Tiffany Block worked her way up to letting go of the rope and surfing solo in just one session with Score.

"I think the best part is the one tip at a time that Alexa was giving. Just one thing, do one thing different each time and then just progress from there," Block said.

Block was inspired to learn to wake surf to keep herself active at any age.

"It's just a lot of fun to know that you can," she said.

For Rachel Berger, a White Bear Lake mom of three boys, she was looking to learn the sport that brings her family together.

"I don't have to be sitting in the boat and I don't have to just be the driver," Berger said. "I'm in the water, I'm participating as much as I'd like to."

Because wake surfing is so low impact, people of any age can do it.

"There are certainly people well into their 70s, in their 80s still wake surfing, so it's a lifelong sport that you can enjoy, and it's great physical activity to keep you healthy," Score said.

While surfing, the boat is being pulled around 10 mph, compared to skiing, wake boarding and tubing, where the speed is usually well over 20 mph.

"You're going so slow behind the boat and you're not strapped in," Score said.

"It's a gentle pull, you're not going very fast, and then if you fall, you really don't fall with much impact at all," Block said.

As these women rise above the wake, so does their confidence.

"Everybody just roots for everybody and it's all just very encouraging," Block said.

Score and Mastercraft plan to continue this camp next summer.